Nov. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Basmati Rice prices gained due to thin supply. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,950 320-362 320-348 Wheat Tukda 00,775 318-405 312-385 Jowar White 085 235-405 245-405 Bajra 0,080 297-303 255-301 PULSES Gram 0,060 750-0,850 750-0,768 Udid 0,130 0,440-0,785 0,448-0,783 Moong 0,094 1,067-1,221 0,880-1,181 Tuar 0,000 000-000 450-650 Maize 008 265-280 240-295 Vaal Deshi 019 0,351-0,585 0,385-0,610 Choli 032 0,802-1,070 0,918-0,955 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,525-4,575 4,575-4,625 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,000-7,100