Nov. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills.
* Basmati Rice prices gained due to thin supply.
* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,950 320-362 320-348
Wheat Tukda 00,775 318-405 312-385
Jowar White 085 235-405 245-405
Bajra 0,080 297-303 255-301
PULSES
Gram 0,060 750-0,850 750-0,768
Udid 0,130 0,440-0,785 0,448-0,783
Moong 0,094 1,067-1,221 0,880-1,181
Tuar 0,000 000-000 450-650
Maize 008 265-280 240-295
Vaal Deshi 019 0,351-0,585 0,385-0,610
Choli 032 0,802-1,070 0,918-0,955
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,775-1,800
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 4,525-4,575 4,575-4,625
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,000-7,100