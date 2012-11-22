Nov. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Rice of Parimal quality improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,150 320-375 320-362 Wheat Tukda 01,050 318-410 318-405 Jowar White 035 295-403 235-405 Bajra 0,080 290-305 297-303 PULSES Gram 0,230 835-0,899 750-0,850 Udid 0,101 0,435-0,695 0,440-0,785 Moong 0,300 1,050-1,180 1,067-1,221 Tuar 0,000 000-000 450-650 Maize 010 240-295 265-280 Vaal Deshi 030 0,425-0,611 0,351-0,585 Choli 035 0,902-1,065 0,802-1,070 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,475-4,525 4,525-4,575 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,200-4,250 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,000-7,100