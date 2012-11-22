Nov. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Rice of Parimal quality improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,150 320-375 320-362
Wheat Tukda 01,050 318-410 318-405
Jowar White 035 295-403 235-405
Bajra 0,080 290-305 297-303
PULSES
Gram 0,230 835-0,899 750-0,850
Udid 0,101 0,435-0,695 0,440-0,785
Moong 0,300 1,050-1,180 1,067-1,221
Tuar 0,000 000-000 450-650
Maize 010 240-295 265-280
Vaal Deshi 030 0,425-0,611 0,351-0,585
Choli 035 0,902-1,065 0,802-1,070
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 4,475-4,525 4,525-4,575
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,200-4,250
Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,000-7,100