Nov. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
* Gram and Besan prices eased further due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,050 328-370 320-375
Wheat Tukda 01,010 318-395 318-410
Jowar White 057 345-415 295-403
Bajra 0,150 286-300 290-305
PULSES
Gram 0,300 780-0,841 835-0,899
Udid 0,145 0,430-0,758 0,435-0,695
Moong 0,400 1,050-1,140 1,050-1,180
Tuar 0,000 000-000 450-650
Maize 009 239-345 240-295
Vaal Deshi 070 0,450-0,663 0,425-0,611
Choli 039 0,995-1,034 0,902-1,065
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 4,450-4,500 4,475-4,525
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,100-4,150
Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,650-3,700 3,600-3,650
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600