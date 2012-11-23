Nov. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. * Gram and Besan prices eased further due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,050 328-370 320-375 Wheat Tukda 01,010 318-395 318-410 Jowar White 057 345-415 295-403 Bajra 0,150 286-300 290-305 PULSES Gram 0,300 780-0,841 835-0,899 Udid 0,145 0,430-0,758 0,435-0,695 Moong 0,400 1,050-1,140 1,050-1,180 Tuar 0,000 000-000 450-650 Maize 009 239-345 240-295 Vaal Deshi 070 0,450-0,663 0,425-0,611 Choli 039 0,995-1,034 0,902-1,065 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,450-4,500 4,475-4,525 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,100-4,150 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,650-3,700 3,600-3,650 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600