Nov. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,825 322-352 328-370 Wheat Tukda --,675 318-385 318-395 Jowar White 145 350-410 345-415 Bajra 128 280-305 286-300 PULSES Gram 414 675-0,829 780-0,841 Udid 135 425-0,760 430-0,758 Moong 200 1,050-1,140 1,050-1,140 Tuar 000 ----000 450-650 Maize 13 240-310 239-345 Vaal Deshi 55 550-0,635 450-0,663 Choli 145 997-1,042 995-1,034 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600