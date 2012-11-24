Nov. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,825 322-352 328-370
Wheat Tukda --,675 318-385 318-395
Jowar White 145 350-410 345-415
Bajra 128 280-305 286-300
PULSES
Gram 414 675-0,829 780-0,841
Udid 135 425-0,760 430-0,758
Moong 200 1,050-1,140 1,050-1,140
Tuar 000 ----000 450-650
Maize 13 240-310 239-345
Vaal Deshi 55 550-0,635 450-0,663
Choli 145 997-1,042 995-1,034
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,300-4,350
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,700-6,800
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600