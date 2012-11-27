Nov. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,840 332-360 330-357
Wheat Tukda 00,790 330-392 328-383
Jowar White 100 260-376 250-370
Bajra 0,250 301-320 286-310
PULSES
Gram 0,095 740-0,844 756-0,850
Udid 0,150 0,430-0,721 0,500-0,725
Moong 0,450 1,150-1,205 1,030-1,150
Tuar 0,000 000-000 450-650
Maize 030 220-285 225-295
Vaal Deshi 030 0,425-0,631 0,450-0,611
Choli 045 0,850-0,912 0,800-0,945
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,660-1,670
Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,875-1,900
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 4,500-4,550 4,600-4,650
Gram dal 5,400-5,450 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,050-4,100
Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600