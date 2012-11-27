Nov. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,840 332-360 330-357 Wheat Tukda 00,790 330-392 328-383 Jowar White 100 260-376 250-370 Bajra 0,250 301-320 286-310 PULSES Gram 0,095 740-0,844 756-0,850 Udid 0,150 0,430-0,721 0,500-0,725 Moong 0,450 1,150-1,205 1,030-1,150 Tuar 0,000 000-000 450-650 Maize 030 220-285 225-295 Vaal Deshi 030 0,425-0,631 0,450-0,611 Choli 045 0,850-0,912 0,800-0,945 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,875-1,900 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 4,500-4,550 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,400-5,450 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,050-4,100 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600