Nov. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to increased retail demand.
* Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,750 320-345 332-360
Wheat Tukda 00,675 315-400 330-392
Jowar White 085 263-380 260-376
Bajra 0,205 305-320 301-320
PULSES
Gram 0,065 720-0,871 740-0,844
Udid 0,130 0,440-0,725 0,430-0,721
Moong 0,500 1,150-1,225 1,150-1,205
Tuar 0,000 000-000 450-650
Maize 015 250-260 220-285
Vaal Deshi 040 0,565-0,651 0,425-0,631
Choli 150 0,936-0,961 0,850-0,912
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,400-1,410
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Gram dal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,600-3,650
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600