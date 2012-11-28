Nov. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,750 320-345 332-360 Wheat Tukda 00,675 315-400 330-392 Jowar White 085 263-380 260-376 Bajra 0,205 305-320 301-320 PULSES Gram 0,065 720-0,871 740-0,844 Udid 0,130 0,440-0,725 0,430-0,721 Moong 0,500 1,150-1,225 1,150-1,205 Tuar 0,000 000-000 450-650 Maize 015 250-260 220-285 Vaal Deshi 040 0,565-0,651 0,425-0,631 Choli 150 0,936-0,961 0,850-0,912 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,400-1,410 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Gram dal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,600-3,650 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600