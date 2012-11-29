Nov. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices gained due to thin supply.
* Udid prices eased further due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,825 325-360 320-345
Wheat Tukda 00,760 320-400 315-400
Jowar White 057 280-363 263-380
Bajra 0,175 301-315 305-320
PULSES
Gram 0,125 805-0,875 720-0,871
Udid 0,200 0,450-0,740 0,440-0,725
Moong 0,500 1,050-1,140 1,150-1,225
Tuar 0,010 550-739 450-650
Maize 005 245-265 250-260
Vaal Deshi 025 0,450-0,641 0,565-0,651
Choli 150 0,934-0,950 0,936-0,961
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550
Gram dal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600