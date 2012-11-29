Nov. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices gained due to thin supply. * Udid prices eased further due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,825 325-360 320-345 Wheat Tukda 00,760 320-400 315-400 Jowar White 057 280-363 263-380 Bajra 0,175 301-315 305-320 PULSES Gram 0,125 805-0,875 720-0,871 Udid 0,200 0,450-0,740 0,440-0,725 Moong 0,500 1,050-1,140 1,150-1,225 Tuar 0,010 550-739 450-650 Maize 005 245-265 250-260 Vaal Deshi 025 0,450-0,641 0,565-0,651 Choli 150 0,934-0,950 0,936-0,961 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550 Gram dal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600