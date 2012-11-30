Nov. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices eased due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,905 324-355 325-360
Wheat Tukda 00,825 320-398 320-400
Jowar White 060 275-360 280-363
Bajra 0,160 300-310 301-315
PULSES
Gram 0,170 810-0,874 805-0,875
Udid 0,150 0,430-0,740 0,450-0,740
Moong 0,600 1,050-1,150 1,050-1,140
Tuar 0,010 450-725 550-739
Maize 010 240-268 245-265
Vaal Deshi 035 0,522-0,642 0,450-0,641
Choli 145 0,930-0,945 0,934-0,950
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,450-1,460
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 4,500-4,550 4,550-4,600
Gram dal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,100-4,150
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600