Dec. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Jowar prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,225 325-360 324-355
Wheat Tukda 01,250 325-394 320-398
Jowar White 075 250-400 275-360
Bajra 0,105 270-310 300-310
PULSES
Gram 0,065 750-0,875 810-0,874
Udid 0,014 0,500-0,700 0,430-0,740
Moong 0,275 1,050-1,120 1,050-1,150
Tuar 0,013 480-700 450-725
Maize 020 240-290 240-268
Vaal Deshi 020 0,525-0,635 0,522-0,642
Choli 008 0,870-0,960 0,930-0,945
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,775-1,800
Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,470-1,480
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 4,450-4,500 4,500-4,550
Gram dal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600