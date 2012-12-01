Dec. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices moved down due to poor retail demand. * Jowar prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,225 325-360 324-355 Wheat Tukda 01,250 325-394 320-398 Jowar White 075 250-400 275-360 Bajra 0,105 270-310 300-310 PULSES Gram 0,065 750-0,875 810-0,874 Udid 0,014 0,500-0,700 0,430-0,740 Moong 0,275 1,050-1,120 1,050-1,150 Tuar 0,013 480-700 450-725 Maize 020 240-290 240-268 Vaal Deshi 020 0,525-0,635 0,522-0,642 Choli 008 0,870-0,960 0,930-0,945 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,470-1,480 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 4,450-4,500 4,500-4,550 Gram dal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600