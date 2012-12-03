Dec. 3Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Gram prices dropped due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,650 325-365 325-360 Wheat Tukda 1,350 320-400 325-394 Jowar White 245 240-380 250-400 Bajra 150 260-310 270-310 PULSES Gram 080 765-0,840 750-0,875 Udid 050 610-0,700 500-0,700 Moong 000 000-0,000 1,050-1,120 Tuar 030 480-500 480-700 Maize 30 240-270 240-290 Vaal Deshi 25 550-0,640 525-0,635 Choli 75 750-0,950 870-0,960 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,875-1,900 Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,470-1,480 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,450-4,500 Gram dal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600