Dec. 3Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals.
* Gram prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,650 325-365 325-360
Wheat Tukda 1,350 320-400 325-394
Jowar White 245 240-380 250-400
Bajra 150 260-310 270-310
PULSES
Gram 080 765-0,840 750-0,875
Udid 050 610-0,700 500-0,700
Moong 000 000-0,000 1,050-1,120
Tuar 030 480-500 480-700
Maize 30 240-270 240-290
Vaal Deshi 25 550-0,640 525-0,635
Choli 75 750-0,950 870-0,960
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,875-1,900
Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,470-1,480
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 4,400-4,450 4,450-4,500
Gram dal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600