Dec. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,750 325-360 325-365 Wheat Tukda 00,850 325-405 320-400 Jowar White 095 225-340 240-380 Bajra 0,275 292-310 260-310 PULSES Gram 0,082 700-0,827 765-0,840 Udid 0,350 0,585-0,725 0,610-0,700 Moong 0,700 1,000-1,150 1,050-1,120 Tuar 0,000 000-000 480-500 Maize 015 235-245 240-270 Vaal Deshi 020 0,550-0,615 0,550-0,640 Choli 035 0,750-0,850 0,750-0,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,480-1,490 1,470-1,480 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,300-4,350 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,400-5,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,900-3,950 4,000-4,050 Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600