Dec. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,750 325-360 325-365
Wheat Tukda 00,850 325-405 320-400
Jowar White 095 225-340 240-380
Bajra 0,275 292-310 260-310
PULSES
Gram 0,082 700-0,827 765-0,840
Udid 0,350 0,585-0,725 0,610-0,700
Moong 0,700 1,000-1,150 1,050-1,120
Tuar 0,000 000-000 480-500
Maize 015 235-245 240-270
Vaal Deshi 020 0,550-0,615 0,550-0,640
Choli 035 0,750-0,850 0,750-0,950
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,480-1,490 1,470-1,480
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 4,300-4,350 4,400-4,450
Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,400-5,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,900-3,950 4,000-4,050
Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600