Dec. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved down due to poor retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,025 325-350 325-360 Wheat Tukda 01,275 325-385 325-405 Jowar White 135 250-400 225-340 Bajra 0,060 270-305 292-310 PULSES Gram 0,075 715-0,835 700-0,827 Udid 0,550 0,595-0,707 0,585-0,725 Moong 0,810 1,010-1,172 1,000-1,150 Tuar 0,000 000-000 480-500 Maize 011 230-231 235-245 Vaal Deshi 015 0,450-0,600 0,550-0,615 Choli 020 0,675-0,950 0,750-0,850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,480-1,490 1,480-1,490 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,250-4,300 4,300-4,350 Gram dal 5,100-5,150 5,200-5,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,850-3,900 3,900-3,950 Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,050-4,100 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600