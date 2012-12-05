Dec. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,025 325-350 325-360
Wheat Tukda 01,275 325-385 325-405
Jowar White 135 250-400 225-340
Bajra 0,060 270-305 292-310
PULSES
Gram 0,075 715-0,835 700-0,827
Udid 0,550 0,595-0,707 0,585-0,725
Moong 0,810 1,010-1,172 1,000-1,150
Tuar 0,000 000-000 480-500
Maize 011 230-231 235-245
Vaal Deshi 015 0,450-0,600 0,550-0,615
Choli 020 0,675-0,950 0,750-0,850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,480-1,490 1,480-1,490
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 4,250-4,300 4,300-4,350
Gram dal 5,100-5,150 5,200-5,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,850-3,900 3,900-3,950
Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,050-4,100
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600