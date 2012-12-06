Dec. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Udid prices gained due to buying enquiries from mills. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,000 320-360 325-350 Wheat Tukda 01,200 318-377 325-385 Jowar White 142 230-400 250-400 Bajra 0,060 310-320 270-305 PULSES Gram 0,100 710-0,835 715-0,835 Udid 0,520 0,623-0,680 0,595-0,707 Moong 0,400 1,040-1,172 1,010-1,172 Tuar 0,004 400-500 480-500 Maize 010 230-233 230-231 Vaal Deshi 025 0,500-0,670 0,450-0,600 Choli 080 0,875-0,960 0,675-0,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,480-1,490 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,200-4,250 4,250-4,300 Gram dal 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900 Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600