Dec. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,830 330-355 320-360 Wheat Tukda 01,020 322-388 318-377 Jowar White 190 250-405 230-400 Bajra 0,105 270-311 310-320 PULSES Gram 0,125 715-0,825 710-0,835 Udid 0,390 0,621-0,671 0,623-0,680 Moong 0,425 1,000-1,100 1,040-1,172 Tuar 0,010 550-700 400-500 Maize 025 290-300 230-233 Vaal Deshi 035 0,450-0,680 0,500-0,670 Choli 145 0,825-0,900 0,875-0,960 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,150-4,200 4,200-4,250 Gram dal 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900 Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600