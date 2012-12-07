Dec. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,830 330-355 320-360
Wheat Tukda 01,020 322-388 318-377
Jowar White 190 250-405 230-400
Bajra 0,105 270-311 310-320
PULSES
Gram 0,125 715-0,825 710-0,835
Udid 0,390 0,621-0,671 0,623-0,680
Moong 0,425 1,000-1,100 1,040-1,172
Tuar 0,010 550-700 400-500
Maize 025 290-300 230-233
Vaal Deshi 035 0,450-0,680 0,500-0,670
Choli 145 0,825-0,900 0,875-0,960
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 4,150-4,200 4,200-4,250
Gram dal 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900
Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600