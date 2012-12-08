Dec. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices gained due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,750 325-358 330-355
Wheat Tukda 01,000 320-375 322-388
Jowar White 275 275-400 250-405
Bajra 0,060 290-315 270-311
PULSES
Gram 0,090 711-0,850 715-0,825
Udid 0,445 0,611-0,670 0,621-0,671
Moong 0,470 1,015-1,140 1,000-1,100
Tuar 0,000 000-000 550-700
Maize 012 280-305 290-300
Vaal Deshi 042 0,460-0,675 0,450-0,680
Choli 055 0,825-1,000 0,825-0,900
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,500-1,510
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Gram dal 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900
Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,000-4,050
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600