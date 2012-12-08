Dec. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices gained due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,750 325-358 330-355 Wheat Tukda 01,000 320-375 322-388 Jowar White 275 275-400 250-405 Bajra 0,060 290-315 270-311 PULSES Gram 0,090 711-0,850 715-0,825 Udid 0,445 0,611-0,670 0,621-0,671 Moong 0,470 1,015-1,140 1,000-1,100 Tuar 0,000 000-000 550-700 Maize 012 280-305 290-300 Vaal Deshi 042 0,460-0,675 0,450-0,680 Choli 055 0,825-1,000 0,825-0,900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Gram dal 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,000-4,050 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600