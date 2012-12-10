Dec. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,250 321-365 325-358 Wheat Tukda 01,500 325-380 320-375 Jowar White 285 270-410 275-400 Bajra 0,072 275-310 290-315 PULSES Gram 0,080 650-0,825 711-0,850 Udid 0,525 0,610-0,675 0,611-0,670 Moong 0,750 1,000-1,120 1,015-1,140 Tuar 0,004 670-750 550-700 Maize 006 240-290 280-305 Vaal Deshi 015 0,500-0,640 0,460-0,675 Choli 030 0,750-0,950 0,825-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,100-4,150 4,150-4,200 Gram dal 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600