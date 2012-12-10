Dec. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,250 321-365 325-358
Wheat Tukda 01,500 325-380 320-375
Jowar White 285 270-410 275-400
Bajra 0,072 275-310 290-315
PULSES
Gram 0,080 650-0,825 711-0,850
Udid 0,525 0,610-0,675 0,611-0,670
Moong 0,750 1,000-1,120 1,015-1,140
Tuar 0,004 670-750 550-700
Maize 006 240-290 280-305
Vaal Deshi 015 0,500-0,640 0,460-0,675
Choli 030 0,750-0,950 0,825-1,000
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,725-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 4,100-4,150 4,150-4,200
Gram dal 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900
Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600