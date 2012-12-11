Dec. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,300 316-360 321-365 Wheat Tukda 01,600 321-375 325-380 Jowar White 205 270-400 270-410 Bajra 0,098 275-320 275-310 PULSES Gram 0,080 725-0,828 650-0,825 Udid 0,480 0,625-0,673 0,610-0,675 Moong 0,620 1,020-1,111 1,000-1,120 Tuar 0,003 650-745 670-750 Maize 015 240-290 240-290 Vaal Deshi 035 0,550-0,630 0,500-0,640 Choli 045 0,725-0,925 0,750-0,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Gram dal 5,050-5,100 5,100-5,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,850-3,900 Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600