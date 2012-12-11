Dec. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,300 316-360 321-365
Wheat Tukda 01,600 321-375 325-380
Jowar White 205 270-400 270-410
Bajra 0,098 275-320 275-310
PULSES
Gram 0,080 725-0,828 650-0,825
Udid 0,480 0,625-0,673 0,610-0,675
Moong 0,620 1,020-1,111 1,000-1,120
Tuar 0,003 650-745 670-750
Maize 015 240-290 240-290
Vaal Deshi 035 0,550-0,630 0,500-0,640
Choli 045 0,725-0,925 0,750-0,950
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Gram dal 5,050-5,100 5,100-5,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,850-3,900
Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,100-4,150
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600