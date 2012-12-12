Dec. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,000 315-358 316-360
Wheat Tukda 01,200 320-365 321-375
Jowar White 160 280-395 270-400
Bajra 0,100 290-330 275-320
PULSES
Gram 0,125 705-0,833 725-0,828
Udid 0,380 0,575-0,692 0,625-0,673
Moong 0,400 1,021-1,111 1,020-1,111
Tuar 0,000 000-000 650-745
Maize 015 240-292 240-290
Vaal Deshi 030 0,560-0,615 0,550-0,630
Choli 085 0,805-0,950 0,725-0,925
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 4,050-4,100 4,100-4,150
Gram dal 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600