Dec. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,000 315-358 316-360 Wheat Tukda 01,200 320-365 321-375 Jowar White 160 280-395 270-400 Bajra 0,100 290-330 275-320 PULSES Gram 0,125 705-0,833 725-0,828 Udid 0,380 0,575-0,692 0,625-0,673 Moong 0,400 1,021-1,111 1,020-1,111 Tuar 0,000 000-000 650-745 Maize 015 240-292 240-290 Vaal Deshi 030 0,560-0,615 0,550-0,630 Choli 085 0,805-0,950 0,725-0,925 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,050-4,100 4,100-4,150 Gram dal 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600