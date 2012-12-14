Dec. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,750 322-350 315-358 Wheat Tukda 00,725 335-375 320-365 Jowar White 110 275-400 280-395 Bajra 0,040 280-325 290-330 PULSES Gram 0,100 715-0,824 705-0,833 Udid 0,720 0,630-0,690 0,575-0,692 Moong 0,425 1,050-1,131 1,021-1,111 Tuar 0,000 000-000 650-745 Maize 010 245-300 240-292 Vaal Deshi 025 0,550-0,611 0,560-0,615 Choli 022 0,750-0,945 0,805-0,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,510-1,520 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Gram dal 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Tuar 3,900-3,950 4,000-4,050 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600