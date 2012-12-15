Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,410 321-360 322-350 Wheat Tukda 1,225 320-391 335-375 Jowar White 230 250-390 275-400 Bajra 045 280-318 280-325 PULSES Gram 090 710-840 715-824 Udid 560 635-700 630-690 Moong 300 1,015-1,125 1,050-1,131 Tuar 3 475-625 650-745 Maize 28 250-301 245-300 Vaal Deshi 29 450-0,625 550-611 Choli 38 760-0,950 750-945 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,100-4,150 4,050-4,100 Gram dal 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Tuar 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600