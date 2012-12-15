Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram prices improved due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,410 321-360 322-350
Wheat Tukda 1,225 320-391 335-375
Jowar White 230 250-390 275-400
Bajra 045 280-318 280-325
PULSES
Gram 090 710-840 715-824
Udid 560 635-700 630-690
Moong 300 1,015-1,125 1,050-1,131
Tuar 3 475-625 650-745
Maize 28 250-301 245-300
Vaal Deshi 29 450-0,625 550-611
Choli 38 760-0,950 750-945
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 4,100-4,150 4,050-4,100
Gram dal 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
Tuar 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600