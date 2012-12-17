Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western
state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices improved due to buying support from flour mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,305 321-358 321-360
Wheat Tukda 1,260 319-386 320-391
Jowar White 225 250-405 250-390
Bajra 030 275-320 280-318
PULSES
Gram 235 715-0,825 710-0,840
Udid 640 620-0,703 635-0,700
Moong 330 1,020-1,130 1,015-1,125
Tuar 005 500-750 475-625
Maize --8 275-303 250-301
Vaal Deshi 35 480-0,627 450-0,625
Choli 50 659-0,960 760-0,950
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,775-1,800
Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Gram dal 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
Tuar 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,650-3,700 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600