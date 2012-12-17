Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,305 321-358 321-360 Wheat Tukda 1,260 319-386 320-391 Jowar White 225 250-405 250-390 Bajra 030 275-320 280-318 PULSES Gram 235 715-0,825 710-0,840 Udid 640 620-0,703 635-0,700 Moong 330 1,020-1,130 1,015-1,125 Tuar 005 500-750 475-625 Maize --8 275-303 250-301 Vaal Deshi 35 480-0,627 450-0,625 Choli 50 659-0,960 760-0,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Gram dal 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Tuar 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,650-3,700 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600