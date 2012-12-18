Dec. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,105 320-365 321-358 Wheat Tukda 1,000 320-380 319-386 Jowar White 205 278-410 250-405 Bajra 65 275-320 275-320 PULSES Gram 200 765-0,830 715-0,825 Udid 825 620-0,705 620-0,703 Moong 415 1,015-1,120 1,020-1,130 Tuar --3 470-730 500-750 Maize --4 270-300 275-303 Vaal Deshi 40 480-0,601 480-0,627 Choli 46 850-0,955 659-0,960 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Gram dal 4,950-5,000 5,050-5,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,750-3,800 Tuar 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600