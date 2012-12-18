Dec. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,105 320-365 321-358
Wheat Tukda 1,000 320-380 319-386
Jowar White 205 278-410 250-405
Bajra 65 275-320 275-320
PULSES
Gram 200 765-0,830 715-0,825
Udid 825 620-0,705 620-0,703
Moong 415 1,015-1,120 1,020-1,130
Tuar --3 470-730 500-750
Maize --4 270-300 275-303
Vaal Deshi 40 480-0,601 480-0,627
Choli 46 850-0,955 659-0,960
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Gram dal 4,950-5,000 5,050-5,100
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,750-3,800
Tuar 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600