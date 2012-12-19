Dec. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Moong prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,005 315-360 320-365 Wheat Tukda 00,910 318-375 320-380 Jowar White 161 275-391 278-410 Bajra 0,025 278-315 275-320 PULSES Gram 0,300 766-0,815 765-0,830 Udid 0,485 0,615-0,700 0,620-0,705 Moong 0,425 1,010-1,125 1,015-1,120 Tuar 0,003 462-720 470-730 Maize 020 250-290 270-300 Vaal Deshi 048 0,530-0,625 0,480-0,601 Choli 046 0,700-0,960 0,850-0,955 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,050-4,100 4,100-4,150 Gram dal 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Tuar 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,300-5,350 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600