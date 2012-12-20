Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Moong prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 315-360 Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 318-375 Jowar White --- ----000 275-391 Bajra 000 ----000 278-315 PULSES Gram 000 ----0,000 766-0,815 Udid 000 000-0,000 615-0,700 Moong 000 000-0,000 1,010-1,125 Tuar 000 ----000 462-720 Maize --- ----000 250-290 Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 530-0,625 Choli --- 000-0,000 700-0,960 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Gram dal 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Tuar 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,200-5,250 5,300-5,350 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600