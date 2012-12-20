Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western
state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Moong prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 315-360
Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 318-375
Jowar White --- ----000 275-391
Bajra 000 ----000 278-315
PULSES
Gram 000 ----0,000 766-0,815
Udid 000 000-0,000 615-0,700
Moong 000 000-0,000 1,010-1,125
Tuar 000 ----000 462-720
Maize --- ----000 250-290
Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 530-0,625
Choli --- 000-0,000 700-0,960
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Gram dal 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Tuar 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,200-5,250 5,300-5,350
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600