Dec. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Moong prices firmed up due to buying support from other states.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,005 316-355 315-360
Wheat Tukda --,900 319-377 318-378
Jowar White 180 274-390 250-375
Bajra 019 278-320 278-319
PULSES
Gram 205 710-0,801 721-0,861
Udid 460 618-0,691 615-0,691
Moong 000 000-0,000 1,010-1,110
Tuar 003 540-690 500-610
Maize 11 240-285 245-290
Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 550-0,638
Choli 55 750-0,925 875-0,940
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 4,100-4,150 4,050-4,100
Gram dal 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Tuar 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,500-5,550 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600