Dec. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Moong prices firmed up due to buying support from other states. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,005 316-355 315-360 Wheat Tukda --,900 319-377 318-378 Jowar White 180 274-390 250-375 Bajra 019 278-320 278-319 PULSES Gram 205 710-0,801 721-0,861 Udid 460 618-0,691 615-0,691 Moong 000 000-0,000 1,010-1,110 Tuar 003 540-690 500-610 Maize 11 240-285 245-290 Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 550-0,638 Choli 55 750-0,925 875-0,940 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,100-4,150 4,050-4,100 Gram dal 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Tuar 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,500-5,550 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600