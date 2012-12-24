Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices moved down due to poor retail demand. * Bajri prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,405 318-358 316-355 Wheat Tukda 1,010 320-378 319-377 Jowar White 175 300-405 274-390 Bajra 075 275-325 278-320 PULSES Gram 451 719-0,803 710-0,801 Udid 640 630-0,706 618-0,691 Moong 375 1,015-1,115 1,010-1,110 Tuar 002 550-620 540-690 Maize 24 280-321 240-285 Vaal Deshi 50 550-0,611 550-0,638 Choli 80 760-0,920 750-0,925 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,510-1,520 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,050-4,100 4,100-4,150 Gram dal 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Tuar 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600