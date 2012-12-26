Dec. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Rice prices moved up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,124 317-360 318-358 Wheat Tukda 1,125 318-390 320-378 Jowar White 328 250-392 300-405 Bajra 049 242-323 275-325 PULSES Gram 250 710-0,845 719-0,803 Udid 720 622-0,705 630-0,706 Moong 221 1,025-1,118 1,015-1,115 Tuar 000 ----000 550-620 Maize 18 270-310 280-321 Vaal Deshi 12 480-0,550 550-0,611 Choli 48 750-0,925 760-0,920 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,100-4,150 4,050-4,100 Gram dal 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Tuar 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 2,050-2,100 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 7,500-7,600