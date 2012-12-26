Dec. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Rice prices moved up due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,124 317-360 318-358
Wheat Tukda 1,125 318-390 320-378
Jowar White 328 250-392 300-405
Bajra 049 242-323 275-325
PULSES
Gram 250 710-0,845 719-0,803
Udid 720 622-0,705 630-0,706
Moong 221 1,025-1,118 1,015-1,115
Tuar 000 ----000 550-620
Maize 18 270-310 280-321
Vaal Deshi 12 480-0,550 550-0,611
Choli 48 750-0,925 760-0,920
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,725-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 4,100-4,150 4,050-4,100
Gram dal 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Tuar 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 2,050-2,100 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 7,500-7,600