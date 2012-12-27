Dec. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,947 320-356 317-360 Wheat Tukda --,905 319-381 318-390 Jowar White 255 250-410 250-392 Bajra 045 275-324 242-323 PULSES Gram 225 705-0,825 710-0,845 Udid 400 626-0,680 622-0,705 Moong 315 1,030-1,125 1,025-1,118 Tuar 040 450-675 550-620 Maize 21 250-300 270-310 Vaal Deshi 30 415-0,550 480-0,550 Choli 31 750-0,900 750-0,925 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Gram dal 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Tuar 3,850-3,900 3,900-3,950 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,500-5,550 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000