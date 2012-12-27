Dec. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices eased due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,947 320-356 317-360
Wheat Tukda --,905 319-381 318-390
Jowar White 255 250-410 250-392
Bajra 045 275-324 242-323
PULSES
Gram 225 705-0,825 710-0,845
Udid 400 626-0,680 622-0,705
Moong 315 1,030-1,125 1,025-1,118
Tuar 040 450-675 550-620
Maize 21 250-300 270-310
Vaal Deshi 30 415-0,550 480-0,550
Choli 31 750-0,900 750-0,925
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Gram dal 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Tuar 3,850-3,900 3,900-3,950
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,500-5,550
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000