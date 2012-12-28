Dec. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Rice of Basmati quality improved due to short supply.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,900 320-359 320-356
Wheat Tukda --,820 321-385 319-381
Jowar White 165 245-389 250-410
Bajra 058 280-314 275-324
PULSES
Gram 215 680-0,875 705-0,825
Udid 500 611-0,680 626-0,680
Moong 345 1,005-1,110 1,030-1,125
Tuar 000 ----000 450-675
Maize 25 275-310 250-300
Vaal Deshi 21 455-0,605 415-0,550
Choli 58 650-0,915 750-0,900
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 4,000-4,050 4,100-4,150
Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,950-5,000
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Tuar 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,400-4,500
Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 7,900-8,000