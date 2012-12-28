Dec. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Rice of Basmati quality improved due to short supply. * Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,900 320-359 320-356 Wheat Tukda --,820 321-385 319-381 Jowar White 165 245-389 250-410 Bajra 058 280-314 275-324 PULSES Gram 215 680-0,875 705-0,825 Udid 500 611-0,680 626-0,680 Moong 345 1,005-1,110 1,030-1,125 Tuar 000 ----000 450-675 Maize 25 275-310 250-300 Vaal Deshi 21 455-0,605 415-0,550 Choli 58 650-0,915 750-0,900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 4,000-4,050 4,100-4,150 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,950-5,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Tuar 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 7,900-8,000