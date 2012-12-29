Dec. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices moved due to as new crop arrivals started. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,760 325-360 320-359 Wheat Tukda --,634 326-386 321-385 Jowar White 149 245-450 245-389 Bajra 035 280-331 280-314 PULSES Gram 250 710-0,870 680-0,875 Udid 575 620-0,685 611-0,680 Moong 250 1,000-1,125 1,005-1,110 Tuar 000 ----000 450-675 Maize 15 275-305 275-310 Vaal Deshi 12 430-0,595 455-0,605 Choli 40 750-0,915 650-0,915 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,900-3,950 4,000-4,050 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Tuar 3,800-3,850 3,850-3,900 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200