Dec. 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,159 324-359 325-360 Wheat Tukda 1,100 325-383 326-386 Jowar White 145 250-390 245-450 Bajra 025 270-320 280-331 PULSES Gram 400 675-0,870 710-0,870 Udid 250 600-0,677 620-0,685 Moong 285 990-1,080 1,000-1,125 Tuar 010 650-720 450-675 Maize 35 270-295 275-305 Vaal Deshi 28 505-0,625 430-0,595 Choli 31 750-0,901 750-0,915 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Tuar 3,750-3,800 3,800-3,850 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200