Jan. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,630 327-358 324-359
Wheat Tukda 00,710 326-378 325-383
Jowar White 150 255-395 250-390
Bajra 0,035 265-325 270-320
PULSES
Gram 0,450 725-0,870 675-0,870
Udid 0,475 0,610-0,681 0,600-0,677
Moong 0,250 1,000-1,100 0,990-1,080
Tuar 0,010 655-720 650-720
Maize 030 265-275 270-295
Vaal Deshi 025 0,550-0,651 0,505-0,625
Choli 000 0,000-0,000 0,750-0,901
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950
Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Tuar 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,650-3,700 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200