Jan. 2Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to restricted retail demand. * Udid prices moved up further due to thin supply. * Bajri prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,710 325-361 327-358 Wheat Tukda --,680 326-381 326-378 Jowar White 175 260-360 255-395 Bajra 030 320-350 265-325 PULSES Gram 350 730-0,870 725-0,870 Udid 540 635-0,675 610-0,681 Moong 200 1,010-1,080 1,000-1,100 Tuar 060 650-850 655-720 Maize 25 240-315 265-275 Vaal Deshi 20 550-0,625 550-0,651 Choli 40 750-0,850 750-0,901 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,610-1,620 1,600-1,610 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Tuar 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,700-3,750 3,650-3,700 RICE IR-8 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200