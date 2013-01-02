Jan. 2Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to restricted retail demand.
* Udid prices moved up further due to thin supply.
* Bajri prices improved due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,710 325-361 327-358
Wheat Tukda --,680 326-381 326-378
Jowar White 175 260-360 255-395
Bajra 030 320-350 265-325
PULSES
Gram 350 730-0,870 725-0,870
Udid 540 635-0,675 610-0,681
Moong 200 1,010-1,080 1,000-1,100
Tuar 060 650-850 655-720
Maize 25 240-315 265-275
Vaal Deshi 20 550-0,625 550-0,651
Choli 40 750-0,850 750-0,901
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,610-1,620 1,600-1,610
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950
Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Tuar 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,700-3,750 3,650-3,700
RICE
IR-8 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200