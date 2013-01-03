Jan. 3Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,740 324-360 325-361
Wheat Tukda --,670 325-379 326-381
Jowar White 65 270-380 260-360
Bajra 070 285-300 320-350
PULSES
Gram 350 710-0,870 730-0,870
Udid 400 600-0,684 635-0,675
Moong 150 1,000-1,080 1,010-1,080
Tuar 050 650-853 650-850
Maize 15 225-350 240-315
Vaal Deshi 25 475-0,900 550-0,625
Choli 45 755-0,853 750-0,850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,950-4,000 3,900-3,950
Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Tuar 3,850-3,900 3,750-3,800
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
RICE
IR-8 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200