Jan. 3Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,740 324-360 325-361 Wheat Tukda --,670 325-379 326-381 Jowar White 65 270-380 260-360 Bajra 070 285-300 320-350 PULSES Gram 350 710-0,870 730-0,870 Udid 400 600-0,684 635-0,675 Moong 150 1,000-1,080 1,010-1,080 Tuar 050 650-853 650-850 Maize 15 225-350 240-315 Vaal Deshi 25 475-0,900 550-0,625 Choli 45 755-0,853 750-0,850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,950-4,000 3,900-3,950 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Tuar 3,850-3,900 3,750-3,800 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 RICE IR-8 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200