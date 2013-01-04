Jan. 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,740 325-362 324-360
Wheat Tukda --,390 326-382 325-379
Jowar White 122 270-370 270-380
Bajra 030 280-330 285-300
PULSES
Gram 650 715-0,855 710-0,870
Udid 250 575-0,675 600-0,684
Moong 189 1,015-1,069 1,000-1,080
Tuar 025 650-825 650-853
Maize 30 280-310 225-350
Vaal Deshi 50 450-0,625 475-0,900
Choli 35 750-0,850 755-0,853
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,725-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,950-4,000 3,950-4,000
Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Tuar 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,750-3,800 3,700-3,750
RICE
IR-8 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200