Jan. 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,740 325-362 324-360 Wheat Tukda --,390 326-382 325-379 Jowar White 122 270-370 270-380 Bajra 030 280-330 285-300 PULSES Gram 650 715-0,855 710-0,870 Udid 250 575-0,675 600-0,684 Moong 189 1,015-1,069 1,000-1,080 Tuar 025 650-825 650-853 Maize 30 280-310 225-350 Vaal Deshi 50 450-0,625 475-0,900 Choli 35 750-0,850 755-0,853 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,950-4,000 3,950-4,000 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Tuar 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,750-3,800 3,700-3,750 RICE IR-8 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200