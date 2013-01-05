Jan. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to supply pressure.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
* Rice prices moved up due to increased retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,640 324-361 325-362
Wheat Tukda 00,720 325-378 326-382
Jowar White 095 265-365 270-370
Bajra 0,070 295-325 280-330
PULSES
Gram 0,475 710-0,855 715-0,855
Udid 0,200 0,600-0,670 0,575-0,675
Moong 0,281 1,060-1,100 1,015-1,069
Tuar 0,030 640-835 650-825
Maize 015 290-315 280-310
Vaal Deshi 035 0,465-0,635 0,450-0,625
Choli 040 0,755-0,850 0,750-0,850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,900-3,950 3,950-4,000
Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Tuar 3,950-4,000 3,850-3,900
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,050-2,100
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,150-2,200
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200