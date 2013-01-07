Jan. 7Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Gram and Besan prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices dropped due lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,504 315-360 324-361 Wheat Tukda 1,610 315-390 325-378 Jowar White 280 280-381 265-365 Bajra 055 300-325 295-325 PULSES Gram 350 710-0,860 710-0,855 Udid 380 620-0,666 600-0,670 Moong 243 1,030-1,115 1,060-1,100 Tuar 030 680-700 640-835 Maize 15 265-293 290-315 Vaal Deshi 20 371-0,620 465-0,635 Choli 25 650-0,800 755-0,850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,590-1,600 1,610-1,620 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,850-3,900 3,900-3,950 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,650-3,700 3,700-3,750 Tuar 3,950-4,000 3,950-4,000 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,600-3,650 3,750-3,800 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200