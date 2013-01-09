Jan. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices improved due to retail demand.
* Udid prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,850 314-367 315-365
Wheat Tukda 00,925 315-373 314-371
Jowar White 285 270-375 280-390
Bajra 0,120 281-370 340-370
PULSES
Gram 0,725 730-0,796 715-0,815
Udid 0,480 0,610-0,705 0,625-0,680
Moong 0,283 1,047-1,100 1,040-1,120
Tuar 0,035 650-860 650-890
Maize 010 260-294 265-293
Vaal Deshi 029 0,460-0,650 0,450-0,590
Choli 065 0,650-0,905 0,650-0,875
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,900-3,950 3,850-3,900
Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700
Tuar 3,950-4,000 3,950-4,000
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200