Jan. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved due to retail demand. * Udid prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,850 314-367 315-365 Wheat Tukda 00,925 315-373 314-371 Jowar White 285 270-375 280-390 Bajra 0,120 281-370 340-370 PULSES Gram 0,725 730-0,796 715-0,815 Udid 0,480 0,610-0,705 0,625-0,680 Moong 0,283 1,047-1,100 1,040-1,120 Tuar 0,035 650-860 650-890 Maize 010 260-294 265-293 Vaal Deshi 029 0,460-0,650 0,450-0,590 Choli 065 0,650-0,905 0,650-0,875 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,900-3,950 3,850-3,900 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 Tuar 3,950-4,000 3,950-4,000 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200