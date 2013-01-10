Jan. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,760 315-367 314-367 Wheat Tukda --,810 315-376 315-373 Jowar White 255 260-391 270-375 Bajra 101 265-350 281-370 PULSES Gram 510 705-0,816 730-0,796 Udid 200 600-0,680 610-0,705 Moong 088 1,039-1,100 1,047-1,100 Tuar 035 655-860 650-860 Maize 15 260-276 260-294 Vaal Deshi 40 350-0,620 460-0,650 Choli 40 750-0,900 650-0,905 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 Tuar 3,850-3,900 3,950-4,000 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200