Jan. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills.
* Gram and Besan prices improved due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,950 311-360 315-367
Wheat Tukda --,855 310-390 315-376
Jowar White 200 245-370 260-391
Bajra 105 265-370 265-350
PULSES
Gram 650 705-0,820 705-0,816
Udid 200 640-0,684 600-0,680
Moong 131 1,030-1,107 1,039-1,100
Tuar 040 660-875 655-860
Maize 10 275-295 260-276
Vaal Deshi 10 375-0,641 350-0,620
Choli 35 655-0,905 750-0,900
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,950-4,000 3,900-3,950
Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,650-3,700
Tuar 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200