Jan. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,950 311-360 315-367 Wheat Tukda --,855 310-390 315-376 Jowar White 200 245-370 260-391 Bajra 105 265-370 265-350 PULSES Gram 650 705-0,820 705-0,816 Udid 200 640-0,684 600-0,680 Moong 131 1,030-1,107 1,039-1,100 Tuar 040 660-875 655-860 Maize 10 275-295 260-276 Vaal Deshi 10 375-0,641 350-0,620 Choli 35 655-0,905 750-0,900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,950-4,000 3,900-3,950 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,650-3,700 Tuar 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200