Jan. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased further due to restricted demand from mills. * Bajri prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,755 309-367 311-360 Wheat Tukda 00,670 310-375 310-390 Jowar White 230 240-375 245-370 Bajra 0,150 310-360 265-370 PULSES Gram 0,600 704-0,778 705-0,820 Udid 0,475 0,634-0,669 0,640-0,684 Moong 0,097 1,034-1,122 1,030-1,107 Tuar 0,035 665-880 660-875 Maize 025 280-300 275-295 Vaal Deshi 035 0,425-0,671 0,375-0,641 Choli 055 0,750-0,848 0,655-0,905 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,590-1,600 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,950-4,000 3,950-4,000 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Tuar 4,000-4,100 3,850-3,900 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200