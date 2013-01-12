Jan. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased further due to restricted demand from mills.
* Bajri prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar prices improved due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,755 309-367 311-360
Wheat Tukda 00,670 310-375 310-390
Jowar White 230 240-375 245-370
Bajra 0,150 310-360 265-370
PULSES
Gram 0,600 704-0,778 705-0,820
Udid 0,475 0,634-0,669 0,640-0,684
Moong 0,097 1,034-1,122 1,030-1,107
Tuar 0,035 665-880 660-875
Maize 025 280-300 275-295
Vaal Deshi 035 0,425-0,671 0,375-0,641
Choli 055 0,750-0,848 0,655-0,905
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,590-1,600
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,950-4,000 3,950-4,000
Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Tuar 4,000-4,100 3,850-3,900
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200