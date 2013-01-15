Jan. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Gram prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,780 308-360 309-367
Wheat Tukda --,745 307-371 310-375
Jowar White 180 260-385 240-375
Bajra 175 240-345 310-360
PULSES
Gram 580 680-0,775 704-0,778
Udid 225 631-0,672 634-0,669
Moong 174 1,048-1,130 1,034-1,122
Tuar 30 680-780 665-880
Maize 20 275-300 280-300
Vaal Deshi 30 451-0,711 425-0,671
Choli 55 850-0,912 750-0,848
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,590-1,600
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,650-1,675
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,560-1,570 1,570-1,580
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,900-3,950 3,950-4,000
Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Tuar 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200
