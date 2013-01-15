Jan. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,780 308-360 309-367 Wheat Tukda --,745 307-371 310-375 Jowar White 180 260-385 240-375 Bajra 175 240-345 310-360 PULSES Gram 580 680-0,775 704-0,778 Udid 225 631-0,672 634-0,669 Moong 174 1,048-1,130 1,034-1,122 Tuar 30 680-780 665-880 Maize 20 275-300 280-300 Vaal Deshi 30 451-0,711 425-0,671 Choli 55 850-0,912 750-0,848 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,560-1,570 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,900-3,950 3,950-4,000 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Tuar 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200 Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 15 Jan. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,780 308-360 309-367 Wheat Tukda --,745 307-371 310-375 Jowar White 180 260-385 240-375 Bajra 175 240-345 310-360 PULSES Gram 580 680-0,775 704-0,778 Udid 225 631-0,672 634-0,669 Moong 174 1,048-1,130 1,034-1,122 Tuar 30 680-780 665-880 Maize 20 275-300 280-300 Vaal Deshi 30 451-0,711 425-0,671 Choli 55 850-0,912 750-0,848 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,560-1,570 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,900-3,950 3,950-4,000 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Tuar 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200