Jan. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to thin supply. * Gram prices eased further due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,740 324-362 308-360 Wheat Tukda --,790 325-392 307-371 Jowar White 220 280-380 260-385 Bajra 180 315-325 240-345 PULSES Gram 360 675-0,778 680-0,775 Udid 300 600-0,677 631-0,672 Moong 75 1,058-1,119 1,048-1,130 Tuar 35 675-855 680-780 Maize 19 278-305 275-300 Vaal Deshi 65 425-0,700 451-0,711 Choli 35 750-0,850 850-0,912 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,850-3,900 3,900-3,950 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,000-4,100 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200