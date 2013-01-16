Jan. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to thin supply.
* Gram prices eased further due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,740 324-362 308-360
Wheat Tukda --,790 325-392 307-371
Jowar White 220 280-380 260-385
Bajra 180 315-325 240-345
PULSES
Gram 360 675-0,778 680-0,775
Udid 300 600-0,677 631-0,672
Moong 75 1,058-1,119 1,048-1,130
Tuar 35 675-855 680-780
Maize 19 278-305 275-300
Vaal Deshi 65 425-0,700 451-0,711
Choli 35 750-0,850 850-0,912
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,850-3,900 3,900-3,950
Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,000-4,100
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200