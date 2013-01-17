Jan. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,520 311-360 324-362
Wheat Tukda --,760 310-400 325-392
Jowar White 200 270-397 280-380
Bajra 140 306-330 315-325
PULSES
Gram 610 715-0,770 675-0,778
Udid 325 613-0,672 600-0,677
Moong 223 1,040-1,160 1,058-1,119
Tuar 30 600-680 675-855
Maize --5 260-305 278-305
Vaal Deshi 15 466-0,680 425-0,700
Choli 25 650-0,890 750-0,850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,560-1,570
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900
Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,150-4,200
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200