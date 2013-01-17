Jan. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,520 311-360 324-362 Wheat Tukda --,760 310-400 325-392 Jowar White 200 270-397 280-380 Bajra 140 306-330 315-325 PULSES Gram 610 715-0,770 675-0,778 Udid 325 613-0,672 600-0,677 Moong 223 1,040-1,160 1,058-1,119 Tuar 30 600-680 675-855 Maize --5 260-305 278-305 Vaal Deshi 15 466-0,680 425-0,700 Choli 25 650-0,890 750-0,850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,560-1,570 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,150-4,200 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200