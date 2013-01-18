Jan. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
* Tuar prices gained due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,009 313-360 311-360
Wheat Tukda --,905 313-380 310-400
Jowar White 220 290-372 270-397
Bajra 130 307-329 306-330
PULSES
Gram 550 650-0,765 715-0,770
Udid 415 635-0,672 613-0,672
Moong 250 1,040-1,140 1,040-1,160
Tuar 035 600-825 600-680
Maize 20 250-305 260-305
Vaal Deshi 25 450-0,670 466-0,680
Choli 25 871-1,025 650-0,890
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900
Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,100-4,150
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200