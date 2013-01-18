Jan. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. * Tuar prices gained due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,009 313-360 311-360 Wheat Tukda --,905 313-380 310-400 Jowar White 220 290-372 270-397 Bajra 130 307-329 306-330 PULSES Gram 550 650-0,765 715-0,770 Udid 415 635-0,672 613-0,672 Moong 250 1,040-1,140 1,040-1,160 Tuar 035 600-825 600-680 Maize 20 250-305 260-305 Vaal Deshi 25 450-0,670 466-0,680 Choli 25 871-1,025 650-0,890 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200