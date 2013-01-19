Jan. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Rice prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,609 314-360 313-360 Wheat Tukda 00,605 314-390 313-380 Jowar White 225 250-375 290-372 Bajra 0,165 315-335 307-329 PULSES Gram 0,700 655-0,770 650-0,765 Udid 0,385 0,622-0,676 0,635-0,672 Moong 0,053 1,061-1,106 1,040-1,140 Tuar 0,025 615-830 600-825 Maize 015 271-300 250-305 Vaal Deshi 025 0,450-0,678 0,450-0,670 Choli 030 0,873-1,030 0,871-1,025 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,800-3,850 3,850-3,900 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,650-3,700 3,700-3,750 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,100-8,200