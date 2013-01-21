Jan. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,665 313-360 314-360 Wheat Tukda 01,550 295-381 314-390 Jowar White 255 255-370 250-375 Bajra 0,170 265-340 315-335 PULSES Gram 0,800 718-0,760 655-0,770 Udid 0,200 0,630-0,680 0,622-0,676 Moong 0,160 1,047-1,148 1,061-1,106 Tuar 0,035 620-835 615-830 Maize 022 270-305 271-300 Vaal Deshi 035 0,583-0,651 0,450-0,678 Choli 035 0,870-1,035 0,873-1,030 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300