Jan. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals.
* Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,665 313-360 314-360
Wheat Tukda 01,550 295-381 314-390
Jowar White 255 255-370 250-375
Bajra 0,170 265-340 315-335
PULSES
Gram 0,800 718-0,760 655-0,770
Udid 0,200 0,630-0,680 0,622-0,676
Moong 0,160 1,047-1,148 1,061-1,106
Tuar 0,035 620-835 615-830
Maize 022 270-305 271-300
Vaal Deshi 035 0,583-0,651 0,450-0,678
Choli 035 0,870-1,035 0,873-1,030
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,725-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850
Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700
Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300