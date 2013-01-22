Jan. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices improved due to increased retail demand.
* Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,132 315-365 313-360
Wheat Tukda 1,135 314-394 295-381
Jowar White 255 250-375 255-370
Bajra 165 260-335 265-340
PULSES
Gram 1,200 715-0,760 718-0,760
Udid 440 623-0,680 630-0,680
Moong 148 1,046-1,113 1,047-1,148
Tuar 025 615-830 620-835
Maize 15 271-300 270-305
Vaal Deshi 25 450-0,670 583-0,651
Choli 30 863-1,030 870-1,035
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,900-3,950 3,800-3,850
Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700
Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,200-4,250
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300