Jan. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,132 315-365 313-360 Wheat Tukda 1,135 314-394 295-381 Jowar White 255 250-375 255-370 Bajra 165 260-335 265-340 PULSES Gram 1,200 715-0,760 718-0,760 Udid 440 623-0,680 630-0,680 Moong 148 1,046-1,113 1,047-1,148 Tuar 025 615-830 620-835 Maize 15 271-300 270-305 Vaal Deshi 25 450-0,670 583-0,651 Choli 30 863-1,030 870-1,035 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,900-3,950 3,800-3,850 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300