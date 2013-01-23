Jan. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,890 316-370 315-365 Wheat Tukda --,880 315-382 314-394 Jowar White 200 296-375 250-375 Bajra 150 264-318 260-335 PULSES Gram 850 720-0,765 715-0,760 Udid 260 636-0,690 623-0,680 Moong 135 1,051-1,148 1,046-1,113 Tuar 050 580-710 615-830 Maize 10 260-300 271-300 Vaal Deshi 20 450-0,631 450-0,670 Choli 25 625-1,025 863-1,030 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,850-3,900 3,900-3,950 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,150-4,200 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300