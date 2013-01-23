Jan. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,890 316-370 315-365
Wheat Tukda --,880 315-382 314-394
Jowar White 200 296-375 250-375
Bajra 150 264-318 260-335
PULSES
Gram 850 720-0,765 715-0,760
Udid 260 636-0,690 623-0,680
Moong 135 1,051-1,148 1,046-1,113
Tuar 050 580-710 615-830
Maize 10 260-300 271-300
Vaal Deshi 20 450-0,631 450-0,670
Choli 25 625-1,025 863-1,030
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,850-3,900 3,900-3,950
Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700
Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,150-4,200
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300