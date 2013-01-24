Jan. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices moved down due to supply pressure. * Moong prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,925 313-368 316-370 Wheat Tukda --,890 317-377 315-382 Jowar White 154 260-385 296-375 Bajra 075 275-325 264-318 PULSES Gram 1,115 710-0,750 720-0,765 Udid 330 635-0,691 636-0,690 Moong 119 1,072-1,140 1,051-1,148 Tuar 030 585-715 580-710 Maize 12 280-300 260-300 Vaal Deshi 25 550-0,721 450-0,631 Choli 135 650-0,850 625-1,025 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,800-3,850 3,850-3,900 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300