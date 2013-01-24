MEDIA-India's Eris Lifesciences plans to launch 20 bln rupees IPO in June - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Jan. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices moved down due to supply pressure. * Moong prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,925 313-368 316-370 Wheat Tukda --,890 317-377 315-382 Jowar White 154 260-385 296-375 Bajra 075 275-325 264-318 PULSES Gram 1,115 710-0,750 720-0,765 Udid 330 635-0,691 636-0,690 Moong 119 1,072-1,140 1,051-1,148 Tuar 030 585-715 580-710 Maize 12 280-300 260-300 Vaal Deshi 25 550-0,721 450-0,631 Choli 135 650-0,850 625-1,025 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,800-3,850 3,850-3,900 Gram dal 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300
